Tiger Trade rolls out mobile-only trading app in Singapore

Launched in 2014, Tiger Brokers has over 600,000 customer accounts (as of 30 September 2019) worldwide, in countries such as Hong Kong and New Zealand, with almost USD 26.8 billion in trading volume over the period of July to September 2019. The mobile trading application offers trading sum for investing in US and Hong Kong securities, futures, and options, according to the official press release.

Based on the 2018 Singapore Asset Management Survey, equities are taking the top investment by asset class, with alternative investment strategies seen as a core holding in investors’ investment portfolios for risk diversification.

Targeting the mobile-savvy younger generation of retail investors, Tiger Trade offers a low commission rate, their press release adds. This lowers the barrier of entry to help investors better diversify their portfolio, balancing their investment risk and reward.

Tiger Trade interface provides real-time stock quotes, dedicated multilingual customer service during trading hours, and 24/7 finance news updates. The application also includes artificial intelligence-driven data screeners and trading charts. Tiger Trade provides access to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NASDAQ, and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the third-largest Asian stock market with a market, with plans to enter the Singapore Exchange in the next quarter.