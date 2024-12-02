TietoEVRY follows Bank Norwegian to Germany and Spain

Bank Norwegian’s customers in those countries will now get access to credit card services that also cover fraud prevention. The agreement is an extension of the existing partnership, in which TietoEVRY delivers Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) card services to Bank Norwegian in Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Denmark.

TietoEVRY will now deliver the same wide spectrum of card and fraud prevention services in Germany and Spain also. Bank Norwegian is planning to go live in Germany and Spain in the last quarter of 2021.

TietoEVRY is digital services and software company with local presence and global capabilities. Headquartered in Finland, the company employs around 24 000 experts globally. Bank Norwegian is a digital and flexible bank for retail customers that has challenged the established banks since its inception in 2007 by offering standardised deposit and lending products online.