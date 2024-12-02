Tietoevry Banking expands card personalisation capabilities

Tietoevry Banking is expanding its card personalisation capacity in Riga with a new facility. This doubles the personalisation capacity of payment cards for fintech companies and banks across the world. The investment is part of the company’s growth strategy, designed to be a prominent modernisation partner in the global financial sector.











Meeting consumer demand for card-based payments

The new personalisation facility is built in accordance with high security and quality standards and is certified by Visa and Mastercard. The new hub will speed up deliveries, allowing for personalised cards to be delivered to European countries overnight. With this investment, Tietoevry Banking is prepared to meet the fast-growing demand for physical, sustainable, and personalised cards.

With consumer preferences strongly leaning towards card-based payments for their familiarity, security, and convenience, Tietoevry Banking's investment in Riga is a planned move in a payments landscape where physical cards continue to play an integral role, meeting both consumer demands and technological advancements.

Tietoevry Banking continues is card innovation journey with the delivery of new sustainable materials. Regulatory requirements in line with PSD2 and digital and physical security remain a cornerstone. The new location boasts a larger and more advanced capabilities that adhere to high industry standards, ensuring that Riga continues to be an important hub for global card personalisation.

The new facility will be focused on making customised and sustainable prepaid, debit, and credit cards. This enables options to include cardholder-specific details, security keys, biometric verifications, and customisable visuals, for secure payment processing. The new facility will support Tietoevry Banking in maintaining its strong market position in the Nordics and Baltics at the same time as the company broadens its international presence and reach.