Tieto rolls out OneCloud solution

Tieto claims that more than a third (37 %) of large enterprises and organizations in the Nordics have more than 10 IT services suppliers. Managing a rising number of vendors and cloud-based services in a simple and efficient way is a challenge for many businesses.

Tieto OneCloud combines private cloud services from Tieto’s Nordic local data centers in Sweden, Finland and Norway with public cloud solutions from global suppliers such as Amazon Web Services and Azure.

More than that, Tieto OneCloud can be connected with customer’s legacy infrastructure. Open APIs will help organizations to speed up adoption of new cloud technologies.