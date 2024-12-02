Tieto, LähiTapiola partner for IT systems renewal for financial management

In the first phase, LähiTapiolas financial and personnel management system will be renewed. The financial management project will begin immediately, and the five-year agreement includes an option to extend the contract by a further two years.

The financial management renewal is set to extend to the systems coverage of all LähiTapiola Group companies by 2016.

The agreement also includes deploying the SAP financial management software and implementing a SAP Dynamic Landscape environment.

In November 2013, Tieto unveiled plans to provide a large-scale CRM system for the energy company Suur-Savon Sähkö and its subsidiary Järvi-Suomen Energia.