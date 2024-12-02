Tieto helps Preem extend use of e-invoicing services

The new deal gives Preem the ability to send electronic invoices to all clients and suppliers directly through their internet bank, even if the receiver does not have its own e-invoicing service. The deal is an extension of a previous three-year partnership between Tieto and Preem.

By increasing their use of e-invoicing, Preem also simplifies the payment process for many of its own clients. Electronic invoicing reduces the need for manual processing and the risk of human errors, meaning both the sender and receiver save both time and money.