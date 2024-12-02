TIE Kinetix using AI for onboarding

Onboarding on the platform should now be made faster, which the company hopes will contribute to facilitating the mass introduction of e-invoicing in all areas. In addition, TIE Kinetix's advanced onboarding capabilities enable business expansion through hub accounts.

According to a TIE Kinetix representative, their onboarding services aim to remove the complexity of implementation and automate communication with suppliers in order to educate them about the advantages of e-invoicing. The implementation of AI reduces manual work and the process takes place online, meaning there is little need for additional assistance. TIE Kinetix aims to enable 100% digitisation of the supply chain for both public and private organisations of all sizes.