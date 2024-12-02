TIE Kinetix takes over e-invoice portal from Dutch government

Starting with this date, public authority Logius, commissioned by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, will stop acting as administrator of the current e-billing portal and it will be no longer possible to send invoices to the Tax Authority and Logius through this website.

TIE Kinetix will offer their services through papierloosfactureren.nl. Initially the portal will only be connected with Digipoort, but other connections with major networks are set to follow. This allows the user of the portal to connect to every government subsidiary and business to send their invoices directly digitally.

TIE Kinetix is a public company and has offices in the US, the Netherlands, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, UK and Australia.