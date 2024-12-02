TIE Kinetix signs contract with municipality of Rotterdam for e-invoicing

With their FLOW Partner Automation platform, TIE Kinetix offers a complete solution for the municipality of Rotterdam, their suppliers, and customers to migrate towards e-invoicing.

E-invoicing is not unfamiliar for the municipality of Rotterdam. Since 2014, the municipality has started to process incoming electronic invoices. Starting in 2018, the municipality of Rotterdam plans to start digitalizing its outgoing invoices as electronic invoices. Every year companies still send a large number of invoices to the government. Since these invoices are largely processed manually and is very time consuming and expensive, suppliers of the national and local government are required, as part of the new purchasing agreements as of January 1st 2017, to send e-invoices. Starting April 2019 all contracting authorities in Europe need to be able to receive and process e-invoices.

In the coming months the official implementation to connect with the municipality of Rotterdam through the FLOW Partner Automation platform will start.