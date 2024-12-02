TIE Kinetix secures e-invoicing contract with Amsterdam

As of November 2018, all contracting authorities in the European Union need to be able to receive and process e-invoices. The measure has been proposed as a solution to manage the high number of invoices that governmental institutions get from companies.

TIE Kinetix’s FLOW Partner Automation Platform will provide Amsterdam’s governmental institutions e-invoicing services with businesses and from companies to SMEs. The solution supports various modules that allows it to securely send and receive electronic invoices in EDI/XML, PDF, or through an invoice portal.