TIE Kinetix rolls out the B2G e-invoicing add-on for Exact users

By combining TIE Kinetix’s electronic invoice services with Exact, users are able to easily deal electronically with any member of the public sector in a timely manner.

The US and European governments and businesses each process almost 25 billion invoices annually. For both Europe and the US, USD 255 billion could be saved in the next six years. The European Commission mandates all Member States to accept electronic invoices compliant with a common semantic model by 2018.