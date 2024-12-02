TIE Kinetix, Oracle partner up

As a Gold Level partner, TIE Kinetix is delivering an end-to-end supply chain management solution FLOW Partner Automation. The platform is fully integrated with Oracle Supply Chain Management (SCM) Cloud and for uniquely addressing the challenges of our customers.

The TIE Kinetix FLOW Connector for Oracle SCM Cloud allows companies to fully automate and near-seamlessly integrate the flow of business documents electronically throughout the supply chain in an easy and hassle-free manner. The Gold level membership with OPN is the latest collaboration in the growing network of partners for TIE Kinetix.

More than that, as a Gold level member, TIE Kinetix receives the benefit of being able to start developing specializations that will allow them to grow their business, increase their expertise, reach higher levels of customer retention, and create differentiation in the marketplace. Gold members also become eligible to resell all Oracle Technology products and can apply to resell Oracle Applications and Industry Solutions.

In addition, TIE Kinetix receives My Oracle Support to support development, demonstration, and integration licenses only, discounts on training, limited free assessment/exam vouchers, reduced rates on the purchase of Oracle licenses for internal use, discounts on advances customer services and more.