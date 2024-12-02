TIE Kinetix launches E-Archiving solution

E-Archiving involves the storage and retrieval of documents to and from a secure system. The storage provided by the TIE Kinetix E-Archiving solution is protected because documents are securely stored and cannot be changed after they have been locked into the archive. Documents can only be retrieved and viewed by the owner or recipient of the documents which is required by law in many countries.

TIE Kinetix aims to eliminate the need to store paper documents and to enable users to store important information online via the E-Archiving application. This solution is provided both as a license and service (SaaS).

When it comes to documents like electronic invoices (e-invoice), businesses need to consider how the information is stored and if all the necessary controls are in place. Each business is required by law to archive all financial documents for later reviewing and retrieval.

