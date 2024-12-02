TIE Kinetix and TrustWeaver team up for compliant paperless invoicing

The partnership, claims the company, allows TIE Kinetix to support its customers with legally compliant issuing, receiving, and storage of e-invoices in more than 55 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa.

Under the new agreement, TIE Kinetix customers can benefit from TrustWeaver’s capabilities to automatically conform to the most stringent tax and other legal requirements on e-invoicing. Meeting these legal demands and managing the diverse technological solutions required for each country has become an acute problem for businesses, as many countries are now taking drastic measures to outlaw paper invoices.

Companies trading internationally struggle to meet diverging local standards imposed by tax administrations that want to either pre-approve e-invoices in real-time, or verify them during tax audits many years after a transaction has taken place. TrustWeaver’s services are transparently integrated into the heart of the TIE Kinetix FLOW Partner Automation solution suite so that enterprise customers’ compliance executives and CFOs are able to monitor, interpret, and meet constantly evolving legal requirements.