TIE Kinetix and Objectif Lune launch Connected Business Network

With 80% of transactions still managed on paper, B2B document exchange remains a slow and costly process for many businesses. The core focus of the Connected Business Network is on improving efficiency and reducing costs around document management, storage and sharing. The network addresses B2B Integration across five areas: e-invoicing, e-Docs, e-Tablet, e-Archiving and EDI.

In addition to facilitating electronic document management for its customers, the Connected Business Network also enables Value Added Resellers (VARs) and System Integrators to expand their global connections.

In recent news, TIE Kinetix has launched TIE Kinetix E-Archiving Solution designed for all businesses to store documents in a repository instead of using a paper-based or non-compliant filing system.