tidely receives EUR 3.5 million seed financing





The fintech is developing an AI-based, digital platform that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) can use to get an overview of their liquidity situation in real-time and have future forecasts and decision-based liquidity scenarios calculated. TX Ventures is the lead investor in the seed financing of EUR 3.5 million, and several existing investors are participating again. tidely will use the funds to further develop its product, expand marketing and sales channels, and strengthen its team. Bayern Kapital, an investor in the German high-tech financing landscape, has taken a stake in tidely.













tidely was founded with the aim of optimising liquidity planning for SMEs. So far, many medium-sized companies have been using tools such as Excel, which can encourage human error due to their complexity and manual handling. As stated by Fundscene, iquidity planning is important for companies, seeing as if investments are approved on the basis of incorrect liquidity assumptions, there may no longer be sufficient reserves to cushion external shocks.

Use of AI by tidely