Tide to release Business Account in India

The launch is starting small, but more of Tide’s payment and business services will be rollout out in the coming months and years, including a Business Savings and Current Account in partnership with a local bank, Fund Transfer, Invoicing, and Credit services.

The announcement of the Business Account rollout was enabled through a partnership with Transcorp International, a 27-year-old Indian Bank that's regulated by the Royal Bank of India.

Tide has stated that it will be making a GBP 100 million investment in India, creating 1,000 jobs over the next five years and establishing it as the fintech’s first market for major international expansion.