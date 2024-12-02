Tide to introduce Cashflow Insights





The new solution aims at improving how credit scores may be used to get recommendations for various credit products that may be appropriate for business requirements.

Cashflow Insights should assist business owners with enhancing their cashflow processes by offering easily digestible insights and predictions on how their company is performing while recommending certain actions to take in advance or well ahead of potential shortfalls.

The new product should also assist company owners with accessing the right or most appropriate products to maintain a steady cashflow, like Direct Debits for invoices, along with credit products that are suited for their business.

Cashflow Insights will be available to current Tide members and will use their account data to predict what their balance should look like during the next month. The product will then leverage Open Banking tech to launch to non-Tide members in the near future. Through Open Banking, Tide will be able to, with the company owner’s consent, gain access to transaction history from various other financial solutions to offer a reliable and accurate prediction.

At first, Cashflow Insights will be offered free-of-cost to Tide members and non-members as well.