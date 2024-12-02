Tide to be introduced in India

India is the first overseas market selected by Tide due to its ‘vast SME population, and the entrepreneurial spirit’, according to Tide’s CEO. After its initial launch Tide plans a gradual roll-out of its digital banking service later in 2021 to India’s 63 million SMEs.

Tide already operates a technology centre in Hyderabad, India, and has a team approaching 100 people, predominantly software developers, working in the country.