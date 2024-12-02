The negotiations, which have been ongoing for several weeks according to Sky News, are not yet finalised. Other investors are also reportedly in contact with the company, and sources have indicated that a deal with Apis has not been confirmed.

India becomes Tide’s primary growth market

While the final structure and size of the potential investment remain undisclosed, industry observers note Apis Partners' strong track record of investing in fintech businesses, particularly in emerging markets. The investment firm’s past portfolio includes UK-based digital wealth manager Moneybox and global payments infrastructure firm Thunes. It has also been notably active in India, where it has supported a number of early-stage financial services ventures.

Sky News further reports that India has recently surpassed the UK as Tide’s largest market in terms of growth trajectory. The company claims serving around 650,000 SME customers across both countries, with India showing higher rates of user acquisition. Representatives from Tide have previously highlighted the company’s ambitions to deepen its presence in India’s fast-growing SME banking sector.

It's worth noting that officials from Tide and Apis Partners have not publicly disclosed any specific terms or valuations linked to the funding discussions at the time of writing.





What else has Tide been up to?

In May 2025, Tide expanded Tide Credit Flex, its convenient credit product, to make it a featured offering for eligible users. Credit Flex represents a short-term loan facility integrated into the Tide app to help manage cash flow.

As flexible, short-term working capital is essential to the success of SMEs, Credit Flex aims to help small businesses spread the cost of bank transfers into smaller monthly payments. Earlier in 2025, Tide secured a GBP 100 million debt facility from Fasanara Capital, a UK-based investment manager, enabling Tide to make Credit Flex available to all its SME customers across the UK.