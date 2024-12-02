Tide partners with Adyen





Following this announcement, Tide and Adyen will focus on combining their expertise and suite of solutions in order to offer small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) access to Tide business accounts. This launch is expected to go live firstly for customers and clients based in Germany before the companies will focus on further European expansion.

In addition, both enterprises aim to meet the needs, preferences, and demands of users and partners in an ever-evolving market, while also priroitising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industries.







Adyen represents a financial technology platform that provides its customers and partners with end-to-end payment capabilities, data-driven insights, as well as secure financial products in a single global platform. Tide is a UK-based business financial platform that was designed in order to offer business accounts and related banking services to SMEs, as well as deliver its comprehensive set of usable and connected administrative solutions from invoicing to accounting.

Throughout this partnership, Tide is soon expected to provide cost-effective, secure, and efficient business accounts to SMEs that lack a finance function. In addition, the launch of highly connected finance and admin solutions, including invoicing and accounting, is set to follow throughout 2024.

The collaboration with Tide represents the first launch of Adyen’s Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) solution in the region of Germany. At the same time, Tide will be enabled to further optimise its customer-centric approach by leveraging Adyen’s full-stack BaaS offering, including inbound and outbound payments through the SEPA payment system.

Tide customers that are based in Germany will receive a German IBAN number the moment they open a business account from launch. This process will give them the possibility to receive and spend money easily and securely with a local account reference. By leveraging German IBANs, Tide will continue its commitment to offering a localised payment experience and a solid understanding of small businesses needs and requirements.

Furthermore, Tide will focus on accelerating its development process, as well as building local, secure, and efficient offerings designed to meet local requirements and demands.

