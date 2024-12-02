Tide introduces payroll service via banking app

Tide Payroll will allow SMEs to conduct their payroll from within their Tide account with a all-in-one payroll service that will allow users to get set up, run payroll and pay employees through Tide. Tide members will be able to process salary payments directly from the Tide account and do automatic pay runs, while feeling reassured that Tide payroll is fully HMRC compliant.

Tide will partner with KeyPay, a payroll platform to deliver Tide Payroll.

Tide Payroll will be rolled-out in early 2021 with a straight-forward tool for Tide members toexecute their payroll right from their account. The service will be iterated upon, with greater automation coming later in the year.



