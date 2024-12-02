



At present, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) face the challenge of having to connect different solutions to their accounting software, such as their bank account, payments providers, and payroll systems. Managing these multiple systems presents to be a complex, time-consuming, and costly process.

To combat this issue, Tide Accounting has provided a solution that streamlines the entire accounting process into one user-friendly experience. Tide members can now efficiently receive payments, manage bill payments, track their business performance, as well as file taxes, all via an integrated accounting service directly accessible from their Tide account.





In 2022, the first version of this tool was launched for cash accounting, but it has now been upgraded to encompass standard accrual-based accounting. It’s, at the moment, the first solution of its kind embedded in a bank account.





Standard accrual-based accounting recognises revenue when it's earned and expenses when they're incurred, which is a method widely used by businesses in the UK. Integrating this service means that Tide's solutions will now be available to a broader range of SMEs.





By launching these features, Tide is able to continue helping SMEs save time and money when managing their businesses by adding to the platform’s banking, finance, and admin solutions. These already include invoice generation, payment and payroll services, and expense cards. Additionally, businesses using Tide Accounting can use their records to access credit opportunities through the Tide Partner Credit marketplace.











Tide Accounting’s features

Get Paid: members can invoice their customers to get paid on time and spot unpaid invoices. They can also automate invoice matching and payment reminders using Invoice Assistant.





Manage Bills: members can pay their bills at the right time to manage cash flow efficiently.





Track Business Performance: members can track their financials to grow the business by reconciling accounts and balancing the books directly from the Tide app. They can also categorise transactions, adding VAT rates and receipts.





File Taxes: members can submit tax returns accurately and securely. This feature includes automatically generated estimates for sole traders, making it easier to fill in self-assessment tax forms. Additionally, members can also submit their VAT return through Making Tax Digital with HMRC-compliant software, directly from their Tide account.





New members opening a bank account through Tide's Company Formation service will have the opportunity to utilise a free six-month access to Tide Accounting.





Recent developments from Tide