Thunes raises USD 60 mln in Series B funding to accelerate global growth

Additional investors include Checkout.com as well as existing investors GGV Capital and Future Shape.

Launched in 2016, Thunes’ global network connects mobile wallet providers, banks, technology companies and money transfer operators, enabling cross-border payments to and from emerging economies in a fast and secure manner. Today, Thunes connects different payment players in more than 100 countries.

The latest round of funding will drive the continued development of Thunes’ global network and accelerate its expansion and growth in Africa, Asia and Latin America. The capital raised will be deployed to expand its team and product offering, including business payments and collections from emerging markets.

These regions represent Thunes’ largest growth opportunity, where fragmented and complex payment ecosystems often leave consumers and businesses struggling with slow, costly and unreliable ways of moving money.