Thunes helps Ethiopia's Dashen Bank with cross-border transfers

Now, people can transfer money to Ethiopia instantly using Thunes’ network of sending partners which operates in 100+ countries. Customers and businesses in Ethiopia will be able to receive funds straight into their bank accounts or in real time into their Amole wallets - the mobile money solution from Dashen Bank.

As the press release says, the cross-border payment solution will hopefully boost financial participation in Ethiopia as more people are expected to open bank and Amole wallet accounts to receive overseas payments. The remittance service will also boost the inflow of foreign currency to the country’s economy, where funds sent from abroad are a vital lifeline for many communities.