Threadgold Consulting teams up with Sidetrade





The partnership is supposed to offer UK SMEs with enhanced accounts receivable solution. Threadgold Consulting aims to enable businesses to use SaaS products for efficiency, scalability, intelligence, and risk reduction. They also develop proprietary solutions to address gaps in the NetSuite software ecosystem.

Sidetrade assists CFOs with challenges including improving working capital, accelerating cash flow generation, and reducing bad debt. Its receivables solutions provide cashflow visibility in real-time, improve collections, and increase customer satisfaction by resolving disputes faster. The company’s AI assistant generates credit management team workloads and aims to recommend the most effective customer dunning strategies.