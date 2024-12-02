Thought Machine's Vault available on all infrastructure options

This includes Google Cloud Platform, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and IBM Cloud. In addition, Vault can be deployed on either the bank’s choice of cloud provider, on premise, in a hybrid cloud using OpenShift from Red Hat, or as a SaaS product.

Thought Machine’s expanded compatibility enables banks to migrate with the freedom to pick the cloud infrastructure partner of their choice - while adhering to any regulatory and legal requirements they might have in place.

Thought Machine continues to expand its list of compatible cloud providers. Vault initially rolled out on GCP and AWS before progressing to run on the four large cloud hosting providers. The new SaaS offering is now available on AWS, with further provider compatibility planned for 2020.

Vault works with financial institutions and technology companies across the spectrum - from tier one global banks, to smaller regional banks, greenfield offerings as well as fintech players who offer banking functionalities to their customers.