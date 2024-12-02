Thought Machine, TruNarrative bring transactional risk monitoring and core banking to Atom bank

This partnership has enabled Atom to use the TruNarrative platform to conduct a full suite of real-time AML transactional monitoring processes built on top of truly cloud native technology.

The TruNarrative platform is currently used by a wide range of regulated entities which includes banks, lenders, ecommerce and payment services.

They deliver open API access to their automated decision engine, risk scoring, behavioural models combined with full case and referral management alongside and over 50 third party verification data sources.

Thought Machine started working with Atom bank in late 2018. Deploying their core banking product, Vault, into Atom’s stack. Vault’s architecture is built to run any type of bank no matter the size or complexity and comes with a range of standard retail banking products as well as build-your-own tools.

Their banking products include current/checking accounts, savings, loans, credit cards and mortgages. Their customers also include Lloyds Bank, SEB and Standard Chartered.