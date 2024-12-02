Thought Machine to power Standard Chartered's new Hong Kong bank

The new venture, for which Standard Chartered received a virtual banking licence from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), will be unveiled later this year.

According to Deniz Güven, CEO of the as-yet unnamed bank, the selection of the right vendors was a crucial part of building out the bank’s capabilities.

The virtual bank is also using payments processor Paymentology, deploying Netsuite from Oracle and working with FICO to build out its credit business.