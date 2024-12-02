Thought Machine secures USD 42 mln in additional funding





Eurazeo Growth has led the extension, with British Patient Capital and SEB also coming in as new investors. Royal Park Partners acted as financial adviser. This brings the round’s total value to USD 125 million, following USD 83 million secured in March 2020 led by Draper Esprit and joined by Lloyds Banking Group, IQ Capital, Backed, and Playfair Capital.

According to the official press release, with this new round of financing, Thought Machine will continue to invest in growing its business internationally – also hiring in APAC, US and Australia, while continuing to develop new products and features, including its upcoming payments solution.