Thought Machine partners with Salt Edge

These solutions, pre-integrated with Thought Machine’s core banking engine, Vault Core, could help banks comply with any Open Banking regulation in the world. In an era of constantly evolving technology and regulatory requirements, cloud-integrated solutions help banks and financial businesses stay on top while constantly improving their performance. The future financial services look very different from what we are living nowadays, and market players need to start facing the changing consumer expectations, meet the new business models, and start adjusting their strategies. Moving to cloud computing is a priority and Thought Machine’s Vault Core is the answer they have been looking for, according to the official press release.

Salt Edge offers its Open Banking solutions on Vault Core Open Banking Compliance, Account Information, Payment Initiation, White Label PFM, and Mobile SCA. This means that, alongside banks and financial institutions, any company interested in benefiting from Salt Edge’s Open Banking solutions, will be able to do so including through Vault Core, as well.

Salt Edge’s Open Banking Compliance, which is pre-integrated with Vault Core, helps financial institutions from Europe, the UK, Australia, soon Saudi Arabia, and beyond to make the compliance journey better and eliminate the friction between the stakeholders: banks, TPPs, regulators. It includes a set of APIs, third party (TPP) access verification system, a strong customer authentication app, a consent management system, and more.

