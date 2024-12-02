Thought Machine joins the Banking Industry Architecture Network





BIAN membership will focus Thought Machine in ensuring its cloud native core banking platform Vault is compatible with BIAN standards, making it easier for banks within the BIAN ecosystem to integrate with Vault. Furthermore, Thought Machine will help BIAN achieve a compatible core banking infrastructure based on microservices technology through its Coreless Banking Initiative.

Thought Machine has joined BIAN’s Strategic Advisory Group, alongside Infosys, Wells Fargo, PNC, and Deloitte. This Working Group is responsible for mapping out the strategic direction of BIAN and establishing standards for the global banking infrastructure.