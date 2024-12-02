Thorn Financial Services merges Limelight Software to form Limelight Group

The newly merged company aims to provide integrated software, finance, and finance-associated services directly to customers through the Limelight Software dealer channel.

The companies have worked together for more than three years, and Thorn's parent company Fox has held a minority share in Limelight Software since 2018. Motorcentral has operated the Motorcentral, Need A Car, and BuyerScore brands and provides Dealership Management System (DMS) software.

The companies will create an integrated fintech company with the merger, embedding financial services in dealer management software to provide a native digital financing option for dealers and customers.

The new entity will offer a range of digital solutions based on Limelight's SaaS offering for the motor vehicle industry. It will cross-sell other financial services and use the DTRS physical presence in 21 locations from Whangarei to Invercargill.