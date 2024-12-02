Thomson Reuters launches USD 100 mln CVC fund

Thomson Reuters Ventures will reportedly focus on investments and portfolio support for companies building breakthrough innovations that will allow professionals to operate more productively and with greater insights. Thomson Reuters Ventures will invest primarily in earlier-stage companies via Series A and B rounds, with a broad lens across Legal, Tax & Accounting, Risk, Fraud, and Compliance, News and Media, Corporates, and adjacent areas.

Thomson Reuters is a provider of business information services. Its products include highly specialised information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting, and compliance professionals combined with the global news service – Reuters.