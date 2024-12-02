



Following this announcement, the collaboration brings together Salt Edge’s robust financial data connectivity and payment initiation solutions with Thinslices’ expertise in system integration and front-end development. The deal aims to simplify access to Open Banking infrastructure and to accelerate time-to-market for optimised and secure financial tools.

In addition, the partnership will be especially important in industries like automotive finance and lending, where access to financial data and real-time payments is essential for faster and more secure decision-making processes.











More information on the Thinslices x Salt Edge partnership

According to the official press release, the process of leveraging Salt Edge’s aggregation of data from financial institutions across more than 50 countries will give businesses the possibility to gain deeper insights, automate financial workflows, and integrate secure payment options into their digital tools. At the same time, with Ivory’s white-label solutions, the deal will also offer cost-efficient front-end development, making enhanced fintech products more accessible and secure for businesses.

In addition, the partnership between Thinslices and Salt Edge is set to overcome some of the biggest hurdles and challenges in financial data management. These include the process of simplifying integration with multiple banks and financial institutions, improving features like automated categorisation, fraud detection, and data enrichment, as well as lowering front-end development costs via white-label solutions.

Furthermore, both Salt Edge and Thinslices will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and partners in an ever-evolving market, while prioritsing the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.



