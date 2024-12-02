



Following this announcement, The Union Bank Company has selected Candescent’s Digital Banking platform in order to provide an optimised experience with more robust functionality and security for customers and partners.

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the Candescent x The Union Bank Company partnership

Through this collaboration, The Union Bank Company will also leverage Candescent’s Digital Banking platform in order to provide a modern, consistent, and safe experience for both consumers and businesses. This process will take place while gaining the agility to rapidly and efficiently deliver new features and functionality as customer needs evolve across the financial landscape.

At the same time, by partnering with Candescent, the financial institution will also gain the ability to more effectively reach out and engage with clients and users, as well as access optimised back-end productivity and efficiency improvements. In addition, the bank will be given the possibility to benefit from stronger fraud mitigation, including continuous verification with CallSign.

Candescent’s network of open APIs and extensive third-party integrations is expected to ensure that the bank can provide the experiences customers want while also providing the flexible, modern, and secure architecture to support future development. In addition, Candescent will remain committed to the process of offering The Union Bank Company the needed suite of tools to future-proof its organisation, as well as further accelerate its growth in the financial landscape.