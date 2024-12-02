The UK launches a new fintech investment fund

The United Kingdom has established an investment initiative aimed at supporting growth-stage financial technology companies until they can become publicly traded entities. This move seeks to enhance the nation's international reputation as a hub for fintech investments.

Prominent backers of this initiative include Mastercard, Barclays, and the London Stock Exchange Group. The Fintech Growth Fund's objective is to provide investments ranging from GBP 10 million to GBP 100 million to various fintech companies. These encompass consumer-focused challenger banks, payments technology firms, financial infrastructure enterprises, and regulatory technology startups.

The fund, which has received advisory support from UK investment bank Peel Hunt, intends to assist companies in their growth phase of funding, particularly during Series C funding rounds and beyond. The establishment of this venture was influenced by a review conducted in 2021, which examined whether the UK's listing environment was unfavourable for tech firms.

According to CNBC, analysts view this initiative as a significant step towards supporting the fintech sector, especially given its backing by major industry players. While there are existing fintech-focused funds like Augmentum Fintech and Anthemis Group, the Fintech Growth Fund stands out as a government-led effort in the UK.

Fund size and investments

In a bid to encourage fintech firms to go public in the UK rather than abroad, the London Stock Exchange has implemented several reforms. This follows decisions such as British chip design firm Arm opting for a New York listing instead of one in London. The Fintech Growth Fund's goal is to execute its first investment by the end of the year.

Although the fund's initial size of GBP 1 billion might not match larger fintech investments globally, it signifies a notable start, as the UK ranks second only to the US in terms of the scale of its fintech industry according to CNBC. Moreover, the nation houses 16 of the world's top 200 fintech companies, according to data from independent research firm Statista.

The fund aims to tap into the present environment that offers reduced entry barriers for investors in mature privately-held companies. Despite the recent fluctuations in valuations, experts cited by CNBC believe that this phase of correction will differentiate strong business models from weaker ones, leading to a more resilient fintech landscape.

Industry insiders highlight that the UK maintains its status as a significant global financial centre, supported by key factors such as business-friendly regulations, favourable location, and established legal frameworks.