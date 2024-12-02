The Trust selects Cloud Invoicing from Advanced Business Solutions

Over the next two to three years, the Trust plans to use the system to process up to 50,000 invoices a year issued by 150 suppliers.

Cloud Invoicing is fully integrated with eFinancials from Advanced, a financial management system used by over 80 NHS organisations. Suppliers use Cloud Invoicing to post invoices online and all information is automatically imported into eFinancials for approval by accounts payable staff.

The Trust also uses a number of other solutions provided by Advanced including Collaborative Planning, a web based financial planning, budgeting and forecasting system.

In March 2014, Advanced Business Solutions signed a strategic agreement with supply chain management and e-procurement solutions provider for the healthcare sector, GHX UK (GHX).