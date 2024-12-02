The Swiss Federal Council to impose e-invoicing to suppliers by 2016

With this scheme, the concerns of SMEs is considered to exempt small procurements from the requirement. The federal administration is set to support their suppliers in the implementation phase.

All Swiss administrative units of the federal government are already able to process incoming e-invoices since 2012. Currently, the federal government receives about 14% of invoices electronically, but strives to increase this proportion. The majority of the approximately 700,000 annual incoming Federal invoices is currently filed as a paper invoice and must be scanned and digitised first.

This complies with developments in other European countries, where suppliers of public administrations are already required to electronic invoicing or appropriate efforts are underway.