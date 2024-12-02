The Qatar Islamic Bank adds new mobile features

Customers can now make use of features such as uploading documents, updating QID and passport records, uploading employer information and salary certificates, updating tax declarations, and updating email and national addresses.

Expired QIDs or passports in the bank's records can now be updated by instantly uploading a new QID or passport.

QIB Mobile App can be downloaded from Apple Store, Google Play and Huawei AppGallery. Customers can self-register using their active ATM/debit card number and PIN. They can now also update their preferred communication language, English or Arabic, for SMS, letters and emails through the mobile app.