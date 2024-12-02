The Polish state development bank opens representative offices abroad

There are also plans for opening offices in Amsterdam, Singapore, Washington and several other places. After Brussels and Frankfurt am Main, Polish entrepreneurs will be assisted by BGK in expanding their business also in London.

In addition to supporting Polish companies on the British market, the representative office in the capital of the United Kingdom will also be tasked with monitoring regulations concerning the British economy and building relations with financial markets.

BGK actively supports the foreign expansion of Polish companies. Creating a network of foreign representative offices by BGK strengthens Poland's footprint on external markets. Thanks to the financing provided by BGK, Polish companies are already present in 69 countries and 6 continents.

BGK is a Polish state-owned development bank whose mission is to support the social and economic development of Poland and the public sector in the implementation of its tasks. The Bank is a financial partner actively supporting entrepreneurship and effectively making use of development programmes. It is also the initiator and participant of cooperation between business, public sector and financial institutions.