The Peoples Community Bank, Finastra extend partnership for digital offerings

The bank will use Finastra’s Fusion Phoenix core platform and other solutions to roll out new products and services to its customers. The Peoples Community Bank will be able to leverage Finastra’s open application programming interfaces and relationship with Microsoft Azure to speed up its delivery time of new offerings. The bank will also use Finastra’s marketplace FusionFabric.cloud to shop for new services created by Finastra and trusted third-party fintechs.

The bank will also use Finastra solutions including Fusion Phoenix core and Fusion Digital Banking to improve user experience and increase efficiencies.