The People's Bank of China adds funds to banking system to avoid shortage





The People’s Bank of China added USD 28 billion through the medium-term lending facility at a rate of 2.95%. The injection was expected as the central bank announced it planned to roll over the one-year funds.

At least EUR 338 billion will evaporate from the nation’s financial system in June 2020 as short-term bank debt and policy loans mature. According to Bloomberg, this puts pressure on the central bank to maintain its supportive policy stance without fuelling a credit bubble.