Now in its second edition, the report examines the most relevant developments shaping financial services worldwide.

Today, the financial industry is at a crossroads of geopolitical shifts, economic volatility, and fast technological advancements. In 2024, several key events unfolded, including Donald Trump’s return to the centre of the US political stage, shifting leadership in Europe, and the evolving mandate of India’s Prime Minister. All these developments set the stage for a dynamic and unpredictable financial ecosystem. Financial institutions braced for possible trade wars and regulatory changes, while the industry as a whole experienced rapid innovation.

Key trends

Among the most impactful trends covered in The Paypers’ report:

Real-time payments continue to rise: with regulations such as the SCT Inst mandate in Europe, instant transactions will make 2025 a defining year for the future of payments.

Crypto’s comeback: following the crypto winter of 2021 and 2022, the sector is experiencing a boost in morale, catalysed by bullish market trends, significant investments, and movements such as Stripe acquiring Bridge.

Financial inclusion evolves into financial health: the focus is shifting beyond accessibility towards ensuring long-term financial stability for consumers and merchants alike.

AI and regulatory oversight: the EU AI Act and DORA (Digital Operational Resilience Act) signal a new regulatory era, impacting how financial companies approach risk management and innovation.

The future of digital identity: digital wallets are on the rise, and the Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) has the potential to reshape the way businesses and consumers interact with financial services.

Top industry collaborators

The present whitepaper features leading industry experts. For instance, Pat Patel from the Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN) elaborates on the intersection of AI, geopolitics, and fintech. The report also includes insights from Edgar, Dunn & Company (EDC) and Emanuel van Praag (Kennedy Van der Laan) on macroeconomic trends and how they influence cross-border payments.

Thought leaders from ACI Worldwide, Riverty, Unlimit, Consult Hyperion, GLEIF, and SonicBee provide exclusive commentary on the evolution of commerce, digital payments, and banking infrastructure.

The Global Payments and Fintech Trends Report 2025 is now available for download.