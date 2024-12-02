The Paypers presents the E-invoicing, Supply Chain Finance & E-billing Market Guide 2014

The Paypers (www.thepaypers.com) has launched the fourth edition of the E-invoicing, Supply Chain Finance & E-billing Market Guide, the most complete resource for the global e-invoicing, supply chain finance and e-billing ecosystem, mapping out the most recent trends and developments, success stories and industry players.

The 2014 Guide addresses in a 2 part structure the evolving field of e-invoicing, supply chain finance and e-billing, giving overview and direction while serving as the most up-to date reference source for industry professionals via associations, analysts and industry solutions providers. An online company profiles database with advanced search functionality will also complement the PDF version of the Guide, providing readers with unprecedented access to the global e-invoicing, supply chain finance and e-billing services market.

The 2014 Guide focuses on the global e-invoicing ecosystem with its continuously evolving role in the increasingly interconnected business processes. Key trends and topics such as e-invoicing parties entering other domains, the rising opportunities which lie in value added services and new business models, the huge role played by the government in the e-invoicing uptake and the Asian e-billing market are detailed in the Guide with the utmost attention. Furthermore, the challenges and opportunities raised by the latest supply chain finance propositions enable the market to continue experimenting with new business models, a hot topic covered in detail in this year’s edition of the Guide.

Download your free copy of the E-invoicing, Supply Chain Finance & E-billing Market Guide 2014 here.

