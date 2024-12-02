The Paypers launches the Open Finance Report 2024





This flagship publication offers a comprehensive analysis of the global potential of Open Banking and Open Finance, showcasing their transformative impact on the financial services industry worldwide.

The report provides an in-depth perspective on the key trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the future of financial services, with insights from top industry leaders and a detailed global mapping of key players.





Key highlights of the Open Finance Report 2024

Discover how Open Banking is revolutionising consumer payment experiences, as discussed by Johan Tjärnberg and Alexandre Gonthier (Trustly), and explore the expanding scope of Open Finance with insights from Don Cardinal (FDX).

Learn how smart data improves payment experiences, detailed by Mark Munson (Moneyhub), and its critical role in supporting a data-driven economy, highlighted by Henk Van Hulle (OBL).

Explore how Open Banking strengthens financial security and reduces fraud with insights from Henrik Hodam (Worldline).

Understand how regulations like FIDA create opportunities through innovative use cases, as presented by Anne-Sophie Morvan and Alexandre Keilmann (LUXHUB). Discover the key discussions on the EU's FIDA proposal shared by Emanuel van Praag and Eugerta Muçi, and learn strategies for overcoming barriers to Open Banking adoption from Mike Woods (Konsentus).

Gain insights into the UK’s leadership in Open Banking payment adoption from Andy Wiggan (GoCardless). Explore recent developments in the US with Vlad Macovei (The Paypers) and learn about Latin America’s unique journey to Open Finance from Carmela Gómez Castelao (BBVA).

Discover how companies like Ivy and ISX Financial are advancing instant payments and moving beyond traditional card alternatives through interviews with Ferdinand Dabitz and Nikogiannis Karantzis.

Examine how Pay by Bank is driving secure, seamless transactions with insights from Ian Morrin (Tink). Learn about Europe’s transformative SPAA Scheme from Oana Ifrim (The Paypers) and the emergence of the Wero wallet on the European payments stage from Tino Meissner (Deutsche Bank).





The report also includes

Who is who – the Open Banking and Open Finance leaders: a detailed mapping of innovators and enablers driving open initiatives forward.

Company snapshots: gain insights into services, target audiences, and Open Banking licenses of key industry contributors, with links to full company profiles from our website database.





Download the Open Finance Report 2024!

Stay ahead of the curve in Open Banking and Open Finance. Download your free copy of the Open Finance Report 2024 today to uncover the latest trends and innovations shaping the future of financial services.