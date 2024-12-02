The Paypers launches the Open Banking Report 2022

As Open Banking and Open Finance revolutionise financial services across the world, The Enablers of Open Banking, Open Finance, and Open Data Report 2022 seeks to provide an overview of the current state of development in the global Open Banking and Open Finance industries and help identify:

The key components that enable open ecosystems to grow and generate value.

How open ecosystems are distributing value amongst stakeholders, consumers, and businesses.

The new business models and the value realised.

The opportunities to collaborate, cooperate, and co-create to benefit all ecosystem participants.

The report contains 5 educational, comprehensive, and valuable sections which are meant to help our readers better understand the current state of affairs in the world of Open Banking:

The Power of Financial Data – from Open Banking to Open Finance and Open Data

The transition towards Open Finance and Open Data is happening and, to become better prepared for it, we have gathered insights from key players such as Powens (ex-Budget Insight), Moneyhub, Klarna, Nordigen, perspectives from big banks (Itau Unibanco, Deutsche Bank, UniCredit), top-rated consultancies (EY, Accenture, Forrester, Oaklen Consulting), and Open Banking/Open Finance community Open Future World.

The Ever-Evolving Global Landscape

Our report went the extra mile to make sure we have an inclusive of the current status of Open Banking across the globe. Abraham Tachijan, Canada’s newly appointed Open Banking lead, the Open Finance Network Canada, the Financial Data Exchange, BNY Mellon, and FDATA North America paint us the complete picture of Open Banking in Canada and the US.

Nedbank and Open Banking Nigeria mention the latest great strides taken by Africa in harnessing the potential of Open Banking.

The UK’s Open Banking Implementation Entity, through the words of Charlotte Crosswell, the organisation’s Chair, talks in favour of Open Banking-powered solutions.

Turkey’s Denizbank goes through the country’s steps toward Open Banking implementation.

FemTech Partners and Kapronasia present the status of Open Banking in APAC.

Spiralem and BBVA run us through Open Finance in LATAM.

PwC’s Serena Sebastiani shares her main takeaways regarding Open Banking in the GCC region, while Israel Securities Authority discusses the country’s Open Finance Reform.

Unlocking the Value for Consumers and Businesses

Open Banking has disruptive potential for both consumers and merchants and we gathered insights from INNOPAY, SWK Bank, Aite-Novarica, Euro Banking Association, ING, Bank of America, and PNC Bank to find out exactly how the initiative affects in the B2C and B2B sectors

The New Frontiers of Payments

One of Open Banking’s trending use cases is payments and Amex, Banked, Brite, Plaid, LUXHUB, Token, Celent, Worldline, and Zimpler talk about A2A, VRPs, real-time payments, and the future of Open Banking payments in general.

Security, the Heart and Centre of the Open Banking Ecosystem

Open Banking would not exist without ensuring data privacy and security. Experts from HID Global and Konsentus discuss the risks and future of security for financial services.

Packed with highly educational articles and interviews, the report also displays the dynamic, diverse, and ever-evolving ecosystem through the Global Mapping and Infographic of Players in the Open Banking and Open Finance Ecosystem 2022-2023.

Keeping up to date with the players and products built on the Open Banking and Open Finance allows for a clear picture of where the open ecosystem excels and what are the most promising use cases, as well as where there are opportunities to collaborate, cooperate, or co-create.

Lastly, the report includes a section dedicated to company profiles, and it is designed to provide our readers with a thorough overview of the different products and services offered by each company featured. This part is rich in details such as key players’ geographical presence, core solutions, unique selling points, technology, business model, business partners, and case studies.

The Paypers would like to thank our contributors, our media partners (Open Banking Expo and Open Future World), and our endorsement partner (INNOPAY) for building yet another meaty, successful report and for showing their commitment to the global Open Banking and Open Finance community.

Once you have had a chance to download and go through our Report, we would be more than happy to receive your opinions and suggestions. Please feel free to drop us a line at any time at editor@thepaypers.com.