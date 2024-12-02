The Paypers launches the Embedded Finance and Banking-as-a-Service Report 2023





This highly anticipated report delves into the transformative world of Embedded Finance and BaaS, providing invaluable insights into essential business models, key players, and the latest trends reshaping various industries. The Paypers sought to cover successful company partnerships with BaaS platforms and vital topics such as use cases, sector applications, product coverage, and the advantages of working with a BaaS provider.











The Embedded Finance and BaaS report is a comprehensive resource curated by industry experts and renowned institutions, offering an in-depth understanding of the rapidly evolving landscape in 2023. The report delves into the essential components of Embedded Finance and BaaS, breaking down complex concepts, and provides real-world examples illustrating their impact on businesses across sectors.

‘We are excited to present our inaugural Embedded Finance and BaaS report, which serves as a definitive guide for brands, banks, fintech companies, startups, and more,’ said Oana Ifrim, Lead Editor of Open Finance, Embedded Finance and BaaS at The Paypers. ‘With insights from experts in fintech, banking, and technology, this report equips readers with the knowledge to implement Embedded Finance capabilities, enhance customer experiences, streamline operations, and optimise business economics.’





Report highlights:

Comprehensive insights: The report comprises six extensive chapters, each meticulously organised to provide readers with a comprehensive understanding of Embedded Finance and BaaS. Industry experts and renowned institutions contribute their perspectives, ensuring a diverse and enriching reading experience.

Defining Embedded Finance and BaaS: The first chapter lays the foundation by decoding the concepts of Embedded Finance and BaaS. It explores the industry value chain and growth drivers, offering valuable insights from experts at Celent and INNOPAY.

Unveiling new business models: Chapter 3 delves into exciting new business models, use cases, and applications. Topics include business payments transformation, reinventing loyalty with Embedded Finance, Web3 integration, and its impact on the DeFi space. Perspectives from OpenPayd, Vodeno, Worldline, Flagship Advisory Partners, EY, and Accenture enrich this chapter.

B2B payments ecosystem: Chapter 4 sheds light on controlling global money transfers with a B2B payments ecosystem. It highlights the advantages of Embedded Payments in the B2B payments space, featuring key contributions from Alviere and Andaria.

Driving loyalty and revenue: Chapter 5 focuses on driving loyalty and revenue through customer-centric approaches. Insights from Skaleet, Unlimint, Xpollens, and Deloitte Brazil showcase how businesses can achieve success by prioritising exceptional customer experiences.

Opportunities for banks: Chapter 6 emphasises Embedded Finance's specific opportunities for banks, providing expert views from renowned institutions such as INNOPAY, Rabobank, Bain & Company, BBVA, HSBC, and NatWest Boxed.

Regulatory considerations: Chapter 7 highlights key regulatory aspects for success in Embedded Finance, with essential inputs from EY and Jason Mikula from Fintech Business Weekly.

Industry mapping and company profiles: The report includes a comprehensive global infographic and industry mapping, showcasing the key players in the Embedded Finance space. Additionally, the second part is devoted to cataloguing this ecosystem through a collection of industry company profiles, offering a comprehensive understanding of the diverse range of services and solutions available in the Embedded Finance industry.

Endorsement and media partners: The Paypers extends its gratitude to all contributors, media partners (MoneyLive, FinTech Connect), and endorsement partners (INNOPAY, Flagship Advisory Partners) for their invaluable contributions. Their support and collaboration have been instrumental in making this report a valuable and insightful resource.

For brands, banks, fintech companies, startups, and more, The Paypers' Embedded Finance and BaaS report is an indispensable resource for unlocking the competitive edge and navigating the transformative world of Embedded Finance.

Discover the transformative potential of Embedded Finance and BaaS by accessing the report here.