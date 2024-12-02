The Paypers is celebrating the Holiday Season until 3 January!

The Paypers team would like to take a moment, at the end of 2021, to wholeheartedly thank our readers, partners, and contributors. May our most sincere wishes of peace, good health, happiness, and comfort find you this Holiday Season!

Your continuous support and diligence to keep informed and consider us your reliable source of information is the reason why we do our very best every day. As we’re about to embark on this new journey that is 2022, we want to offer you a firm guarantee of our dedication to continue bringing you the best news and educational resources.

We will take a short break on the 24th of December and return on the 3rd of January 2022, full of vim and vigour, with an unswerving goal to share with you the most valuable editorial insights in the industry. Until then, may your Holidays be filled with joy and togetherness, and may your payment options be varied and secure!