The Open Insurance Initiative issues Open Insurance Blueprint

Collaboration characterises the key value proposition of the whitepaper of the Open Insurance Initiative, and is something that OPIN will be exploring further with a range of new projects. The OPIN blueprint will provide early adopters with a free and accessible data standard that scales in scope and one that fosters polygamous partnerships with myriads of ecosystems.

The working document is being made accessible to the largest possible audience embracing wider exploration and validation. Integrating the creative intensity of crowdsourced thinking provides continuity, generates trust, and reinforces the horizontal context of value creation. An approach of looking before leaping has been used in defining the data standard.